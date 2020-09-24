Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I just don't overthink it," Emme tells PEOPLE of singing with her superstar mom, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Opens Up About New Kids' Book and Performing at the Super Bowl

Emme Muñiz — Jennifer Lopez and ex Marc Anthony's 12-year-old daughter — is stepping (back) into the spotlight.

In February, Emme floored football fans when she shared the stage with her mom at the Super Bowl. And now she's preparing for a whole new audience: kids across the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Emme talks about her upcoming children's book, Lord Help Me, and explains what gave her the confidence to sing in front of millions of people.

"I just don’t overthink it," she says of singing with Lopez. "I get up there and do it."

Emme also wasn't daunted by the idea of creating a picture book. Instead, she was excited to share the power of prayer with the world.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Penguin Random House

She says she's been passionate about praying since she was 5 years old and often prays before bed, either by herself or with her nanny, Jessica Morrison.

Lord Help Me, which will be published by Crown Books for Young Readers on Sept. 29, shows how prayer helps Emme navigate challenges both "big and small," she says.

"I really hope children are able to learn to pray, share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it," says Emme, who says she had fun coming up with one-liners for the book with her nanny.

From struggling to get up in time to the joys and challenges of living with her twin brother Max, Emme often turns to prayer to get through the day.

"Max and I have a special relationship," Emme says of her favorite part of having a twin brother. "Since we were very little, I could always understand him when no one else could."

Image zoom Emme performing at the Super Bowl Kevin Winter/Getty

In Emme's book, she also writes about her love of animals. Sloths are one of her favorite types of animals and it's her dream to save them — and the planet!

"I want to donate to organizations that build sloth sanctuaries," says Emme about how she hopes to help save sloths, several species of which are currently endangered.

Emme's parents and brother are very supportive, both of her book and her plan to help save the world. "They are all really proud of me," she says.