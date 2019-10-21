Jennifer Lopez Cuddles with Daughter Emme as Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Grabs Dinner with His Girls

Sunday was a family night for Jennifer Lopez and her clan.

The singer and dancer, 50, spent her evening cuddling with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, for a cozy night in. Lopez shared a sweet snap of the pair snuggled up in bed, captioning it “Sunday Night…” with heart stickers on her Instagram Story.

Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Also spending some time with his daughters on Sunday was Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB star, 44, took his two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 — from his marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — out to dinner, documenting the daddy-daughter date on his Instagram Story, as well.

“What’s better that [sic] this?? Happiest daddy on earth,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of him with his two girls at dinner.

The blended family recently celebrated the former New York Yankees player and the Hustler star’s engagement, with an elegant engagement party last month. The couple hosted an extravagant, star-studded party in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and family.

In September, Lopez also opened up about the possibility of expanding their family, and her desire to have more children.

During an interview with Extra TV, she shared that her twins would be “thrilled” if she had another baby with Rodriguez.

“I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” the “Dinero” singer told Extra TV. “They love having [Alex’s daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters.”

“We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled,” Lopez added.

Lopez previously revealed she wants more children when asked by Hoda Kotb during a SiriusXM interview in September.

Shortly after, Kotb, 55, turned the mic to the actress’ fiancé for his response to the possibility of another child.

“Interesting,” Rodriguez joked during a Today show appearance, adding, “That’s a lot to unpack.”

Rodriguez explained that his bride-to-be has been inspired by Kotb, who became a mom for the first time at age 52 when she and partner Joel Schiffman welcomed now-2-year-old daughter Haley Joy through adoption in 2017. (Kotb welcomed a second daughter, Hope Catherine, this past April.)

“I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps,” said the former third baseman. “Maybe we’ll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring.”

While another child may be in their future, for now, Lopez is busy planning the couple’s wedding. One thing that’s definitely set in stone during the ceremony is that her son Max would “of course” walk her down the aisle, she told Entertainment Tonight.

A source told PEOPLE in March that the pair’s children will “definitely” play a large role in their ceremony.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider said.