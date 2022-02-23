Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her 'Sunshine' Twins' 14th Birthday: You 'Changed Me Forever'

“I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life,” Jennifer Lopez said of her twins Max and Emme on their 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez' twins are celebrating another year of life!

The 52-year-old singer and actress shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday in honor of her twins' 14th birthday. The clip featured the proud mom reminiscing over the years with Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" David, with whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"So this is 1️⃣4️⃣!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu. 🥥🥥" Lopez captioned the post. "You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.✨"

She continued: "Today marks a very special day…it's 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It's no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life."

"Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore," Lopez ended.

Earlier this month, the Marry Me star discussed how Max and Emme are becoming "little adults" during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"They're amazing, first of all," Lopez said. "And they're just now, they're adults. They're like little adults and they have their own lives and they have all their own ideas about the world already and they love to kind of like, show you that they know things."

"I feel like I learn so much from them. They keep me so abreast with the world and what's happening now and how kids are thinking," she added on the show. "It's a whole different thing. It's a different world!"

Jennifer Lopez wishes twins a happy 14th birthday Credit: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

As for what she's trying to teach her twins, the "On the Floor" singer recently told PEOPLE for her cover story that she's "always trying to let them know how much I love them and that loving yourself is so important."

"Little key things like your thoughts create your life so to think positive, that all their feelings are okay and that people should always treat you well, and you're not a victim to anybody. ...Things you want them to know so they can be in good, healthy relationships with their friends, and then when they finally fall in love with somebody."

Lopez, who rekindled her romance last year with Ben Affleck, 49, after 18 years apart, also stressed the importance of having self-love and inner peace before venturing into a relationship.