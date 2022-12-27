Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her and Ben Affleck's 'Amazing' Christmas with 'Blended Families'

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the joy of family togetherness this Christmas.

The "On the Floor" singer, 53, opened up about her holiday festivities in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, in which she noted that she celebrated Christmas this year with her "blended families."

"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote of her celebrations.

Lopez, who marked her first Christmas married to husband Ben Affleck this year, shared that their blended family enjoyed pre-pandemic traditions over the holidays.

The Marry Me star and Affleck's blended family includes Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 14, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck's kids, son Samuel, 10, and daughters Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," Lopez shared.

Adding, "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"

Last month, Lopez shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow on Instagram, including a touching photo of her son Max lying on husband Affleck's shoulders during what appeared to be a car ride.

"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family."

In the particular picture, Affleck, 50, had a smile on his face as the young boy cozied up on top of him. Other images in the slideshow included shots of J.Lo cooking up some seasonal cookies and showing off her winter attire: knit beanies, big coats, and some turtleneck action.

In the December issue of Vogue, which she covers, Lopez discussed how she and Affleck are "learning about parenting from each other."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said of blending their families, noting that while Garner is "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," her situation with her ex is not the same.

Since Anthony lives on the East Coast, Lopez said that the twins have "so many feelings" about living in Beverly Hills.

"They're teens," she acknowledged. "But it's going really well so far."

The Hustlers actress expressed her hope for her and Affleck's blended family as they discover their new normal, sharing, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot on July 16, during a private Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel, and then held a second wedding to celebrate with family on friends on Aug. 20.