Jennifer Lopez Wishes Her 'Favorite Teenager,' Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Natasha, Happy Birthday

Alex Rodriguez‘s older daughter is one step closer to her sweet 16, turning 15 on Monday to the tune of some sweet tributes from her dad and soon-to-be stepmom Jennifer Lopez.

In her Instagram post, Lopez, 51, shared a photo of herself sharing an embrace with the birthday girl, standing in front of her multi-tiered cake as the two smiled for the camera.

“Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light ✨,” the actress and singer captioned the sweet snapshot.

“I love you and hope you have the best day. 🎂#Tashi,” Lopez added.

Proud papa Rodriguez, 44, first shared a family photo to mark the occasion. It not only included himself, Lopez and Natasha, plus Rodriguez’s younger daughter Ella Alexander, 11, and Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, but also the MLB legend’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who is his daughters’ mother.

He followed up with a heartfelt post set to the backdrop of a video montage featuring Natasha over the years, beginning his touching caption, “To my beautiful, amazing daughter … I can’t believe how old you are now and how much you’ve grown. I am so proud of the girl you’ve become and continue to be each day.”

“I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad,” Rodriguez added. “Happy Birthday, Tashi!!! 🎂🎉 I love you so much!!!! ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️.”

Lopez chimed in on her fiancé’s comment section, writing, “Soooo proud of our babies that are so not babies anymore 😩😩♥️🤗🤗🤗.”

Natasha recently headed off to high school, but first, her family celebrated her graduation from middle school with some congratulatory messages on social media this past May.

“How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in high school?!” Rodriguez captioned an Instagram photo, which showed himself along with fiancée Lopez and Scurtis, 46, smiling alongside Natasha, who wore a floor-length lace dress for her special day.

“Congrats Tashi, we love you! 👩🏽‍🎓❤️” Rodriguez added. He then shared a photo from the ceremony program, which showed Natasha was Student Government President.

The Hustlers actress also celebrated Natasha’s accomplishment, writing over a shot of herself and Rodriguez posing with the graduate, “So proud of this sweet girl.”