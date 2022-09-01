Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Gave Away Their Parents at Georgia Wedding Celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids played an important role in their Georgia wedding celebration.

Their children — Lopez shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — gave them away as they celebrated their nuptials last month in Georgia. Lopez and Affleck were married in Las Vegas in July.

In the bride's newsletter On The JLo, Lopez, 53, explained that she surprised Affleck, 50, with an appearance from Marc Cohn to perform his song "True Companion," which the newlyweds agreed was a "perfect wedding love song" when they first dated more than 20 years ago.

"As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn't 'True Companion' however," she wrote. "It was his 'The Things We've Handed Down' — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did," Lopez added.

Earlier that week, the couple and their kids were seen during a family outing in Savannah.

Affleck and Lopez stepped out in matching shades of tan as Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively told PEOPLE.

The family also went shopping in downtown Savannah, which is near Affleck's 87-acre compound.

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials in July. A source told PEOPLE: "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

The low-key affair was attended by very few people, including Lopez's daughter, Emme, and one of Affleck's three children.

They later jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway, where they were photographed canoodling around the City of Love and celebrating Lopez's birthday.

The couple returned to Europe for their honeymoon following their celebration in Georgia.

A source who saw the pair dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como told PEOPLE, "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."