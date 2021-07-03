Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 13, as well as Ben Affleck's son Samuel, 9, were present for the fun outing

Family Fun! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend Time Together with Their Kids at Universal Studios

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to spend time with each other's children.

On Friday, the couple were spotted walking around Hollywood's Universal Studios with their children, per photos published by Page Six. Lopez, dressed casually in a white tank top, baggy pants and sneakers, brought along twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck, meanwhile, donned a hoodie and jeans, and was seen with 9-year-old son Samuel beside him. He shares his son as well as daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Affleck, 48, was getting to know Lopez's twins and that they are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," where he lives.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source said. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Another insider recently told PEOPLE Affleck and Lopez, 51 were "very affectionate" with each other during a family dinner together with Max and Emme at Nobu in Malibu last month.

"Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together," the source said. "Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle before officially splitting by January 2004.

Rumors that they had reignited their early aughts romance first spread in late April when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Since reuniting, the pair have spent time together in Los Angeles as well as in Miami, where Lopez has had her home base.

Last weekend, the pair enjoyed a date night in Beverly Hills, a source told PEOPLE. "They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen," the insider said.