Jennifer Lopez Says She 'Became a Better Mother' Making New Netflix Film: 'It Was a Growing Experience'

Lopez spoke on real-life motherhood while addressing the audience during a screening of The Mother on Thursday at The Whitby Hotel in New York City

By Benjamin VanHoose
and
Published on May 5, 2023 09:19 AM
Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix's The Mother Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Netflix

Jennifer Lopez says she became a "better mother" while working on her latest project.

During a screening of The Mother on Thursday at The Whitby Hotel in New York City, the actress and singer got personal when addressing the audience, speaking on what the Netflix film means to her as a real-life mom.

"I think that there are some beautiful themes in here about what it is to be a mother, what it is to want to protect something with your entire life, as we do with our children," Lopez, 53, told the audience of the Niki Caro-directed action-drama flick, which also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal.

Speaking on the "cathartic" filming process and how it related to her own life with teenagers, Lopez, who rocked a slim black dress for the evening, said she became a "better mother" from this new perspective working with Lucy Gaez, who plays her daughter in the movie.

"It was a great experience to have her mouthing off to me on the set and then go home and have the same experience at home," she joked, then turned more serious: "But it really was a kind of growing experience for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix's The Mother Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre
Jennifer Lopez. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Netflix

Continued Lopez, "I honestly think that during this movie, I became a better mother. Because it made me really think about a lot of things as it pertained to my child and what I wanted them to know, what I wanted them to learn and who I wanted to be to them."

"And what it meant to really be Mom to not babies anymore, but to little adults," she added.

Lopez, who is married to Ben Affleck, shares 15-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In the film, the multi-hyphenate superstar plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she was forced to leave behind because of her dangerous job.

"I'm a killer. But I'm also a mother," Lopez says in the action-packed trailer. "And I will die protecting her."

The Bronx, New York, native spoke about real-life parenting during an appearance on Today with Hoda Kotb on Wednesday, telling the latter about watching her teenagers grow up in a "different way" than she did.

"They're becoming adults. They're challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they're thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old," the Hustlers star explained.

After Kotb, 58, stated that she and Lopez "followed the rules" growing up, Lopez agreed, adding, "Yes! And they don't!"

"They're challenging and looking at everything, which is great for our world. I feel like they're going to change the world, quite honestly. And make it so much better than we did," she added.

The Mother premieres May 12 on Netflix.

Related Articles
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Definitely a Soccer Mom': My Son Is a 'Ferocious' Player (Exclusive)
Lauren Collins/Instagram
'Degrassi' 's Lauren Collins Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Leo Wilder, After 'Less Than an Hour' of Labor
Brendan Fraser at Greenwich International Film Festival event
Brendan Fraser Says Son Griffin 'Taught Us How to Give Him Everything He Needed' After Autism Diagnosis
Jennifer Lopez outfit changes
Holy Mother! Jennifer Lopez Wears 5 Glam Looks (and Counting) for 'The Mother' Press Tour 
Billie Lourd speaks onstage during the ceremony for Carrie Fisher being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Billie Lourd Tears Up as She Talks About Showing Her Kids Carrie Fisher's Work: 'So Lucky'
Kourtney Kardashian instagram story
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her 'IVF Body' as She Lounges Outside in Bikini
Bailey Cypheridge(right), daughter of Melissa Etheridge in season 1, episode 5 of MTV’s Family Legacy
Bailey Cypheridge Tells PEOPLE What It's Like Growing Up on the Road with Melissa Etheridge (Exclusive)
The Baldwin Family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share Photos with All Seven Kids as They Celebrate Son's 5th Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
David Harbour and guests attend the Marvel Studio's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" New York Screening at iPic Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
David Harbour Brings Stepdaughters Ethel and Marnie to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Screening
James Earl Jones, wife Cecilia Hart and son Flynn Earl Jones pose backstage on closing night of the hit play "Driving Miss Daisy" on Broadway at The Golden Theater on April 9, 2011 in New York City
All About James Earl Jones' Son, Flynn Earl Jones
Jennifer Lopez and sister Lynda Lopez at Met Gala party
Jennifer Lopez and Sister Lynda Pose Together for Sweet Photo at Met Gala Afterparty: 'Stayed Up Late'
Anton James Pacino, Olivia Pacino, Al Pacino, and Julie Pacino
Al Pacino's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Rita Moreno and Fernanda Luisa Gordon arrive at the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four SeasonsHotel on May 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Rita Moreno's Daughter? All About Fernanda Luisa Gordon
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky step out for dinner at Carbone this evening in NYC
Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump on Date Night Out in N.Y.C. with A$AP Rocky 
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Was 'Not Prepared' When Daughter Apple Came Home from 6th Grade Sex Ed