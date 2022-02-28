Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Team Up to Write Adorable Bilingual Children's Book Con Pollo

Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure is set for release on Oct. 11 this year

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon: longtime friends, A-list celebs, and now, co-authors!

The Marry Me actress, 52, and the late-night talk show host, 47, announced exclusively to PEOPLE Thursday that they've teamed up to write a brand-new bilingual children's book, Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure, which is set for release on Oct. 11 this year.

"I'm so excited to launch my first children's book and it's even more special to collaborate with Jimmy!" Lopez says in a statement to PEOPLE.

Fallon says he and the singer-actress "have always wanted to do something together."

"One of the many things I love about her is how great of a mom she is," Fallon says ."Since we're both parents, we thought a children's book would be the perfect fit."

"It's fun and educational and my Spanish teachers from high school would be so impressed to know that I'm teaching kids to speak Spanish with Jennifer Lopez."

Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU

The book, which is illustrated by Andrea Campos and published by Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, is a hilarious read that also serves as an introduction to Spanish vocabulary with the help of a "plucky chicken named Pollo."

"Do you want to publish a book with Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez? Or publicar un libro con Pollo? All of the above," says Jean Feiwel, Senior Vice President and Publishing Director at Feiwel and Friends, in a statement to PEOPLE.

Feiwel adds: "This book is about friendship and sweetness and all about learning a little Spanish. The combined talents of Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez's story as presented by new artist, Andrea Campos, are just MAGIC!"

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Credit: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU

Although Lopez is the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir, True Love, this year's release of Con Pollo serves as the first children's book she's written.

His fifth children's book, Nana Loves You More, which is also being published by Feiwel & Friends, is set to be released in March this year.

"This is for all the NANAs out there, whether you go by Grandma, Gammy, Meemaw, GG or Abuela. I know you love NANA, but NANA loves you more!" Fallon said in a statement in July 2021.