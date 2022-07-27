Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Family Visit to the Louvre Museum During Paris Getaway

The newlyweds and their children enjoyed a private tour of the iconic museum on Tuesday afternoon, before finishing the night with hot chocolate in the garden of the historic Hotel George V

"It was quite a long visit, just around two and a half hours," said a museum official about the tour, which the family enjoyed after a quick terrace lunch at the nearby Cafe Marly.

Lopez then walked into the museum's glass pyramid-style entrance dressed in an embroidered 'Chez Moi' navy knit from Dior, jeans, and high pink platforms, matched with a pale blue baby Birkin bag.

Affleck opted for a form-fitting grey t-shirt and sneakers.

With four museums and galleries already accounted for during their five-day visit to the French capital, Affleck and Lopez have readily soaked up all that Paris has to offer since they tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16.

Following the visit to the Louvre, the couple returned to the refurbished Samaritaine department store they first visited Sunday, spending about two hours admiring its combination of Art Nouveau design and luxury products.

To cap the day, the family later headed out for a drive amid the lights of the Champs-Elysées to the historic Hotel George V to enjoy hot chocolates in the garden.

On Friday the newlyweds were spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours. A source told PEOPLE they were "like two teens... very loving, very attentive," adding: "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning, and they weren't distracted. It was just them."

Lopez and Affleck later strolled around the city with their kids that same day, walking through the Marais district and Rue des Rosiers, down to the Centre Pompidou. They also enjoyed some vintage shopping and a trip across the Seine to the Musée d'Orsay.

"It's been a whirlwind week for them since they got married," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are having a great family trip in Paris. It's their first family trip to Europe. Jennifer is the happiest. She loves being married. She loves being Mrs. Affleck. She is very excited to be married to Ben. She is very grateful that they got a second chance."