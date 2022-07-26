Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Continue Paris Getaway by Stepping out With Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck treated their new blended family to a day of food and shopping in the French capital Monday

Jennifer Lopez Affleck celebrates her 53rd birthday during her honeymoon with her new hubby Ben Affleck in Paris

Following Saturday's romantic dinner and ice cream shop trip in celebration of Lopez's 53rd birthday, Affleck, 49, set off with 13-year-old Seraphina, for a lunch Monday at celebrity chef Cyril Lignac's Aux Prés on a quiet side street.

"They arrived toward the end of lunch service. Ben was wearing jeans and has a beard," one neighbor said. "So it took a minute to recognize Batman. It being the end of July, the restaurant was very quiet."

Meanwhile, Lopez separately went out with her twins, 14-year-olds Emme and Max, for a shopping expedition at Paris' Rue St Honoré for an appointment at Hermés flagship location. After the Marry Me actress' appointment, the family, including Affleck's eldest, 17-year-old Violet, continued shopping by the Arc de Triomphe.

A clerk at Micromania-Zing, a video game retail store, said that Affleck bought "a ton of stuff for the kids." Lopez was later seen shopping for cosmetics at the Sephora perfume shop on Avenue Victor Hugo before the family stepped out for a private guided tour at the Musée de l'Orangerie.

For dinner, the entire party dined on farmhouse chicken and pavé de boeuf (thick-cut grilled steak) at Paris' Brasserie Lipp.

Later, they returned to Le Flore en I'Ile, the same late-night Berthillon ice cream parlor Lopez and Affleck visited after their dinner at the recently opened Plénitude on Saturday night – with Lopez receiving a bouquet of balloons at her hotel later that night to kick off her 53rd birthday celebrations.

On Friday the newlyweds were spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours. A source told PEOPLE they were "like two teens... very loving, very attentive," adding: "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning, and they weren't distracted. It was just them."

Lopez and Affleck later strolled around the city with their kids that same day, walking through the Marais district and Rue des Rosiers, down to the Centre Pompidou. They also enjoyed some vintage shopping and a trip across the Seine to the Musée d'Orsay.

The pair, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16.