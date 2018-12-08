J-Rod Christmas! Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Trim Their Tree with Sweet Help from Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had some special elves helping them decorate their Christmas tree.

The couple decked the halls of their home with cute assistance from their blended family, as Lopez showed in Instagram photos of the sweet moments on Saturday.

Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, each have two children: While she shares 10-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel with ex Marc Anthony, Rodriguez has daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, with ex Cynthia Scurtis.

Their Christmas tree needed the extra hands to decorate. Almost reaching the top of the couple’s high ceilings, the branches towered over the crew. Ladders were brought in to help hit those hard-to-reach spots, and Lopez directed the action from below.

All was worth the trouble. The tree looked stunning, with white lights illuminating all the rich greenery. Rather than traditional ornaments, the tree was adorned with bunches of red roses and red balls. Topping it all off was a simple gold star.

“That time of year…” Lopez wrote on one picture, captioning another, “The best times are we these lil ones… #ilovechristmastime #familia.”

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Last year, Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated Christmas in Miami with their families, including Lopez’s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez and sister Lynda. It was J-Rod’s first Christmas together after the pair began dating in February 2017.

“We are [very happy],” Lopez told Ellen Degeneres during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice.”

So will the two be walking down the aisle anytime soon? “I don’t know,” Lopez said. “I don’t know.”

Lopez was previously married to waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and Anthony, while Rodriguez settled his divorce from Scurtis in 2008.

In June, Lopez told Good Morning America that she has no need to hurry into an engagement.

“We have to take our time,” she said. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature now. We’re grown-ups, and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace.”

“Our life right now is incredibly wonderful,” she added. “Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”