One Big Family! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Thanksgiving with Their Kids in L.A.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their Thanksgiving holiday with quality family time and dancing!

On Thursday, the couple shared photos from their dinner preparations with the help of their kids. Lopez, 50, happily posed with her 11-year-old daughter Emme as well as Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. In addition, the mom of two shared a selfie of herself and 11-year-old son Max.

“So grateful today and everyday! Blessings…🧡💛🍁🦃. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!” the Hustlers star captioned her Thanksgiving highlight reel on Instagram.

“With love from our family to yours, HAPPY THANKSGIVING!” Rodriguez, 44, wrote along with a photo of his fiancée and daughters.

Lopez shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez co-parents with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Also on Thanksgiving, Lopez and Rodriguez showed off their dance moves with World of Dance contestants The Lab at their dance studio in L.A.

“Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! 🍁🧡 Btw… One of Jennifer’s backup dancers is a little off rhythm. We may need to replace him. What do you think?” the dad of two joked on Instagram.

“So much fun!! #fam,” Lopez commented on her fiancé’s video footage, also pointing out: “Pls close up on the dancer in the back w the red plaid shirt!”

In March, the retired Yankees star proposed to Lopez after over two years of dating during their getaway in the Bahamas.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that their kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source said. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”