"Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives," Rodriguez captioned a photo of the family

Alex Rodriguez Says to 'Count Our Blessings' as He Shares Photos with Jennifer Lopez and Kids

Happy Thanksgiving from the Rodriguez-Lopez family!

Alex Rodriguez shared a sweet tribute and reminder of the "special meaning" of this year's Thanksgiving.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us," he wrote. "Even in the most challenging of times, we need to count our blessings and celebrate what we have. Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives."

He ended the note: "Enjoy your feast today and have a safe and happy holiday! 🦃"

Image zoom Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The former baseball star also shared a photo with Lopez and her daughter Emme with the caption, "Love these girls!!" on his Instagram story. He also posted a photo of himself with his daughters and future stepdaughter.

Rodriguez chatted with PEOPLE about his relationship with Ella and Natasha in October, saying he loves spending time cooking with them. But the girls sometimes get a little fed up with him!

"They usually try to throw me out of the kitchen!" joked the former MLB player. "It's not where I do my best work, and they're quick to remind me of that."

As is the case for many families, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Rodriguez — and more time in the kitchen.

"We've had a lot more family time and homecooked meals lately," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with their kids | Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Like many Americans, Lopez and Rodriguez have been able to find at least one silver lining during an otherwise challenging time due to COVID-19. For them, it has been getting to enjoy more family dinners.

The "Pa' Ti" singer spoke to PEOPLE in September while promoting her partnership with Yoplait, and said that before quarantine, meals with their whole crew weren't all that frequent.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez (with J.Lo!) Launches Saks' Socially Distanced Holiday Window Display & Light Show

"That's been a huge blessing for us during this time," said Lopez of their new nightly dinners. "Because Alex and I have both separately and now together lived a gypsy-type life, as both of our careers require tons of travel. The blessing of the quarantine for us was having dinner with the kids every night, for months and months."