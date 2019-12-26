Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Her Kids Get Decked Out in Matching Pajamas for Christmas

Nothing says Christmas like a family wearing matching pajamas together.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, along with her mom Guadalupe Rodriguez and 11-year-old twins Emme and Max enjoyed Christmas day together in festive, matching, red and black plaid sleepwear onesies.

In a sweet photo Lopez, 50, shared on her Instagram Wednesday, she and her fiancé posed for a kiss in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree. For her caption, the pop star declared that the pair “don’t need no mistletoe… 🎄♥️🎁” to share an adorable smooch.

“Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever,” she continued. Lopez also shared the photo on her Instagram story, along with an additional picture of herself giving her daughter a smooch on the forehead.

The singer included a second flick in the same slide on her Instagram story, this time she shared a photo from the moment she gave her mom, whom she has famously nicknamed the “Lupinator,” a hug.

Lopez is mom to her twins Emme and Max, while Rodriguez, 44, is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. The singer shares her twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez co-parents with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez joined in on the Christmas photo sharing fun and posted a series of photos from their holiday festivities on his Instagram as well.

Beginning with a candid snap of Lopez reacting to one of her Christmas presents, the retired MLB star shared three photos of the happy couple along with a fun snap of Lopez’s son Max.

Keeping it simple, Rodriguez wrote “Merry Christmas everyone ❤️💚” as the caption. In the photo series, the couple are seen exchanging a gift, giving a smooch in front of their tree and enjoying a warm embrace. Max is seen trying on an enormous gold Iron Man glove alongside the retired pro-athlete.

The blended family spent Thanksgiving together as well and shared lots of fun snaps from their celebration on social media. Lopez posted sweet photos of herself posing with Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella. She also shared a cute selfie of herself with her son Max.

“So grateful today and everyday! Blessings…🧡💛🍁🦃. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!” the mom of two captioned the flicks she shared on Instagram.

Rodriguez joined in on the Thanksgiving photo fun as well, captioning a sweet picture of his fiancée and daughters: “With love from our family to yours, HAPPY THANKSGIVING!” The family smiled while holding glasses in the kitchen. Fellow retired star athlete Kobe Bryant liked the adorable picture.

Blending their families has proven successful for Lopez and Rodriguez, who have received relationship advice from renowned Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

During her recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the “If You Had My Love” singer revealed that she and her fiancé “often” reference the advice that the 86-year-old gave them when they met with her earlier this year.

Lopez recalled asking Ginsburg, “What’s your piece of advice?” to which RBG responded: “It’s good to be a little deaf sometimes.”

“[Ginsburg] was like, ‘An unkind word, people are not perfect, sometimes you just have to let it go,’” Lopez explained. “Often, Alex and I will now reference RBG,” she added. Lopez said that the two tell each other to “stay calm” while juggling their busy schedules.

“When everything gets crazy, or people get out of control, when there’s heightened emotions, don’t go there with people,” Lopez said. “Just stay calm.”

The couple announced their engagement in March after more than two years of dating. Rodriguez popped the question during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that their children will “definitely” play a huge role in their wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source said. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”

In September, they celebrated their engagement with an elaborate party in Los Angeles.