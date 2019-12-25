Jennifer Lopez Declares She 'Don't Need No Mistletoe' as She Kisses Alex Rodriguez on Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez “don’t need no mistletoe” to kiss each other this Christmas!

Lopez, 50, posted a sweet photo of herself and her fiancé Rodriguez, 44, sharing a smooch underneath the Christmas tree. Making the pic all the more romantic, Lopez and Rodriguez sported matching red flannel pajamas.

“Don’t need no mistletoe… .. 🎄♥️🎁 Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the best happiest most beautiful holiday ever,” Lopez captioned the post.

Lopez and Rodriguez also celebrated the holiday with their children. Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

Lopez shares her twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez co-parents with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez shared his own slideshow of festive photos, documenting the family affair.

In one photo, Lopez is seen happily opening a gift while Rodriguez and Lopez’s son Max pose together with a massive gold Iron Man glove.

Rodriguez also included a heartwarming photo, which shows himself and Lopez sharing a warm embrace.

The joyful posts come after Lopez showed off her physique in a red two-piece athleisure ensemble as she soaked up the sun in Miami on Christmas Eve.

The Hustlers star shared a sexy photo of herself on Instagram posing alongside a red Porsche writing “Baby, it’s warm outside ❤️.”

The happy family also spent Thanksgiving together and shared lots of fun snaps from their festivities on social media. Lopez posted sweet photos of herself posing with Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella. She also shared a cute selfie of herself with her son Max.

“So grateful today and everyday! Blessings…🧡💛🍁🦃. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!” the mom of two captioned the flicks she shared on Instagram.

Rodriguez joined in on the Thanksgiving photo fun as well, captioning a sweet picture of his fiancée and daughters: “With love from our family to yours, HAPPY THANKSGIVING!” The family was visibly radiating with joy as they smiled while holding glasses in the kitchen. Fellow retired star athlete Kobe Bryant liked the adorable picture.

Blending their families has proven successful for Lopez and Rodriguez, who have received relationship advice from renowned Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

During her recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the “If You Had My Love” singer revealed that she and her fiancé “often” reference the advice that the 86-year-old gave them when they met with her earlier this year.

Lopez recalled asking Ginsburg, “What’s your piece of advice?” to which RBG responded: “It’s good to be a little deaf sometimes.”

“[Ginsburg] was like, ‘An unkind word, people are not perfect, sometimes you just have to let it go,'” Lopez explained. “Often, Alex and I will now reference RBG,” she added. Lopez said that the two tell each other to “stay calm” while juggling their busy schedules.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“When everything gets crazy, or people get out of control, when there’s heightened emotions, don’t go there with people,” Lopez said. “Just stay calm.”

The couple announced their engagement in March after more than two years of dating. The retired MLB star proposed during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that their children will “definitely” play a huge role in their wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source said. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”

In September, they celebrated their engagement with an elaborate party in Los Angeles.