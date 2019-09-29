Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's 'Beautifully Elegant' Engagement Party Was a Family Affair

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are sharing some of her favorite moments from their engagement party!

Two days after their celebration, Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, shared sweet photos of their respective daughters, Emme Maribel and Ella Alexander, from the night. “💕💕💕 9/27/19 💕💕💕,” the mom of two captioned the family photo.

Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The couple had a party in Los Angeles on Friday to toast their engagement with their blended family and friends.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple’s kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider close to Lopez and Rodriguez said. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”

And while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday morning, the former MLB star revealed that he rehearsed his proposal to Lopez three separate times on the beach — with his assistant pretending to be his future fiancée.

“I was so nervous,” Rodriguez admitted. “I wanted to rehearse the whole thing. We did it on the beach…I had three dress rehearsals.”

“You know, you play baseball in Yankee Stadium you have batting practice,” he laughed, adding, “so, literally, I think it was a Wednesday or Thursday, my assistant, Ashley, played Jennifer. I made sure that Jennifer was far away with the kids, and we rehearsed this three days in a row.”

Rodriguez ultimately felt prepared, and got down on one knee during their getaway in the Bahamas in March, after over two years of dating.

Earlier this month, the “On The Floor” singer revealed that she was open to having more children with Rodriguez during a SiriusXM interview with Hoda Kotb.

Kotb, 55, later asked Rodriguez what he thought about the possibility of another child.

“Interesting,” Rodriguez joked during a Today show appearance, adding, “That’s a lot to unpack.”