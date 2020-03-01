Jennifer Lopez Says Her Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Has 'Amazing Patience' with Her Son Max

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have formed a tight-knit blended family.

During her appearance at Oprah Winfrey‘s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer spoke to the media mogul about bringing their relationship to their kids’ attention. Lopez, 50, shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony and Rodriguez shares daughter Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with ex Cynthia Scurtis.

When asked if she and Rodriguez — who got engaged in March 2019 — informed their kids when they first started dating in 2017, Lopez said, “No, I think they just started seeing him come around and little by little we kind of eased into it.”

The mom of two also recalled, “And then we went on a family trip so all the kids could be together and that was like a big step for us and that we talked to them about. Like, I was like, ‘We’re going to go on a trip with Alex, you know, Alex and his girls. Do you like Alex?’ “

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins Emme and Max ‘Will Always Be My Babies’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Luckily for the Hustlers star and the former MLB player, their blended families bonded very quickly.

“It was like, no, they really, they really liked him,” she said. “Max even said something. I remember this conversation with him, even though it’s like now, three years ago now. He said something like,’ Alex is the only one who ever doesn’t ever get mad at me.’ Because Max is the one who always gets in trouble in the house.”

“And he’s like, ‘he’s the only one who never gets mad at me,’ ” Lopez continued. “Like he had so much patience with him because he’s like, he’s all over the place and he’s the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy. But he will knock this over in a second. You know what I mean? All you hear through the house is ‘Max!’ all the time. And Alex had this amazing patience with him.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

On Feb. 22, Lopez celebrated her twins’ 12th birthdays with a sweet throwback photo of her children as newborns.

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies… HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!” the mom of two, 50, shared on Instagram along with side the sweet portrait, which showed the mother looking down at her then newborn babies in their cradle.

Rodriguez also celebrated the twins’ birthdays with a sweet post, which featured several photos of the blended family. “Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you! ❤️,” he wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez on Family Life with Alex Rodriguez: ‘We Feel so Grateful’

Following Emme’s Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance alongside her famous mom, Rodriguez’s daughters Ella and Natasha raved about Emme’s surprise appearance, telling Entertainment Tonight that it was their favorite part

“It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” Natasha told ET. “My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”