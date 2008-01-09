Jennifer Lopez talks about her 'bubble gut'
While the rest of the world speculated as to whether or not she was expecting her first baby (or babies), Jennifer Lopez tells Harper’s Bazaar she thought the answer was quite obvious.
The initial decision by Jennifer and her husband Marc Anthony to forego an official announcement with regard to the pregnancy was deliberate, the 38-year-old singer says, and not designed to drum up more publicity for the couple as some have speculated.
Jennifer’s need for privacy during her pregnancy will naturally carry over for her family once the new addition(s) is/are born, she says. As for her professional plans, Jennifer is non-committal — and happily so.
Jennifer and Marc confirmed the pregnancy in November. They are rumored to be due with twins in March.
Source: People via Harper’s Bazaar