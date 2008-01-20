Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony attend baby shower
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby (or babies, as rumored) with a shower, hosted by producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, today on the rooftop of the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.
Guests were seen arriving with presents that were topped with pink ribbons and some with blue, which adds to the speculation that Jennifer and Marc are expecting twins. Recently, Jennifer’s sister Lynda Lopez gave the couple a set of pink and blue onesies from Tuni & G.
The 38-year-old actress is rumored to give birth in March (or perhaps January or February…) to the couple’s special arrival(s). To read why Jennifer and Marc kept the news about the pregnancy a secret, click here.
Thanks to CBB readers Pam and Michelle.
