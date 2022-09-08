Jennifer Lawrence Admits to Wondering If She Would Love Her Baby Boy as Much as Her Beloved Cat

"Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?" she recalled musing ahead of welcoming son Cy in April

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 01:12 PM

Jennifer Lawrence wasn't sure what to expect out of motherhood at first.

Speaking in the October issue of Vogue, the Don't Look Up actress admitted that it's "so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody."

"If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad," she explained. "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' "

Lawrence then recalled "walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that's not true. Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?' "

VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of Vogue. Tina Barney/Vogue

As it turned out, she fell in love with son Cy — whom she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed in April — right away. "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life," the Hunger Games alum shared.

"I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere," Lawrence continued. "Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.' "

VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Tina Barney/Vogue

PEOPLE confirmed last September that Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, were expecting their first child together. The couple became engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot the following October.

VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence for Vogue. Tina Barney/Vogue

Lawrence said in Vanity Fair's December issue that she hopes to "protect" her child's "privacy" as much as possible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

