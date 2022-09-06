Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Baby Boy's Name as She Reveals Inspiration Behind the Moniker

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her baby boy's name!

In the October issue of Vogue, the new mom, 32, opens up for the first time about her baby, whom she gave birth to in February.

While she preferred to focus on her own experiences in motherhood so far, the Don't Look Up actress shares that she welcomed a baby boy named Cy. The little one was named after Cy Twombly, a postwar American painter that is one of husband Cooke Maroney's favorites.

"I mean the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it's impossible," Lawrence says. "I always tell him, 'I love you so much it's impossible.' "

Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of Vogue. Tina Barney/Vogue

Lawrence admits that motherhood has mystified her a bit so far. "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that," she says.

"And then they're both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He's gonna drive one day. He's gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car," she continues. "And I'm just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence shares, "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over."

"Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love," she says. "I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.' "

Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Lawrence said in Vanity Fair's December issue that she hopes to "protect" her child's "privacy" as much as possible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."