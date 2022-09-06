Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Sex of First Baby, Says She Felt Like Life 'Started Over' with Motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence has a new bouncing baby ... boy!

In the October issue of Vogue, the first-time mom, 32, reveals the sex of her little one, whom she gave birth to in February, and reflects on embracing the real-life role.

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad," she told the magazine.

The actress continued, "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' "

"So I felt so prepared to be forgiving," she said.

Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of Vogue. Tina Barney/Vogue

Lawrence also recalled, "I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that's not true. Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?' "

But the lifecycle event ended up opening a door for Lawrence. As she explained, "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that" — and it gave her a newfound appreciation for the babies among us.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she said. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.' "

With her trademark humor, the Academy Award winner then mused: But what happens when the baby is no longer a baby?

"And then they're both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets. He's gonna drive one day. He's gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I'm just gonna be like, 'Good night!' You know? Like, who sleeps?" she said.

The actress also reflected on how thankful she was for a smooth pregnancy, all amid a new, post-Roe v. Wade-overturned world.

"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant," Lawrence said. "Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

The politically engaged star showed her support for abortion rights while pregnant last fall, along with pal Amy Schumer, at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C.

Lawrence — whose baby bump was on display in a checkered dress — held a sign that read, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."

In her Vogue interview, the star also weighed in on the gun-control debate, and shared how her perspective as a mom has strengthened her resolve even more.

"I'm raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day," Lawrence said. "Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the [National Rifle Association]. It blows my mind."

She added, "I mean if Sandy Hook didn't change anything? We as a nation just went, 'Okay! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.' "

Lawrence shares her son with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she wed in October 2019.