PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last week that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together

Jennifer Lawrence 'Very Happy' About Pregnancy, Source Says: She's 'Looking Forward to Being a Mom'

Jennifer Lawrence is ready for motherhood.

The 31-year-old Oscar winner is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last week. A film source close to the actress tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Lawrence is "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," says the source. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

"She loves her work and that will continue," the source adds. "Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life."

The source explains that Lawrence is proudly "ambitious and craves her work."

"She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it," the source says. "I doubt that would ever happen with her."

Lawrence and Maroney, an art gallery director, were first linked in June 2018 and the pair were engaged the following February. The couple then tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rhode Island.