Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Takes Growing Baby Bump for Afternoon Stroll Through N.Y.C.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together

Pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence bares her growing baby bump in spandex while heading to a work out session in Manhattan’s Downtown area October 3, 2021.

Jennifer Lawrence is bumping along!

On Sunday afternoon, the 31-year-old actress strolled the streets of New York City with her growing baby bump on full display.

For the afternoon outing, Lawrence dressed in all-black workout attire with matching black slides as she listened to music through earphones.

Last month, the actress' rep confirmed the happy baby news to PEOPLE that she and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, are expecting.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in June 2018 and the pair were engaged the following February. The couple then tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rhode Island.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her growing baby bump while on a stroll in New York City on October 3, 2021. Credit: TheImageDirect.com

A film source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence is "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," said the source. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

"She loves her work and that will continue," the source continued. "Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life."

The source also explained that the Don't Look Up star is proudly "ambitious and craves her work," adding, "she knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it. I doubt that would ever happen with her."

Lawrence's Sunday walk through Manhattan comes a day after she and friend Amy Schumer showed their support for women's rights at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The comedian, 40, shared a photo on Instagram of her and Lawrence participating in the Women's March protest at Freedom Plaza in the nation's capital. "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," Schumer wrote in the caption.

Dressed in a jumpsuit and a blue cap, the I Feel Pretty actress and mom to son Gene, 2, held an "Abortion Is Essential" sign, while Lawrence — whose baby bump was on display in a checkered dress — held a sign that read, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."