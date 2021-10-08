Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Enjoys Lunch with Husband Cooke Maroney in N.Y.C. — See Her Baby Bump!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are inching closer to becoming mom and dad.

On Friday, the couple, who is currently expecting their first child together, was photographed sweetly hugging one another during lunch in New York City's downtown Manhattan.

The pregnant actress, 31, wore a sheer white tank top that hugged her growing baby bump. She paired the top with black leggings, cat-eye sunglasses and a black crossbody purse.

Maroney, an art gallery director, matched his wife in a white t-shirt, dark pants and a khaki baseball cap.

The couple was joined by Maroney's mother Suki Fredericks.

Jennifer Lawrence out in NYC Credit: Backgrid

On Sunday, the Hunger Games star was seen strolling the streets of N.Y.C, putting her bump on full display in all-black workout attire with matching black slides.

The actress' rep confirmed the happy baby news to PEOPLE last month that she and Maroney are expecting.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in June 2018, and the pair were engaged the following February. The couple then tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rhode Island.

A film source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence is "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," said the source. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

"She loves her work and that will continue," the source continued. "Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life."