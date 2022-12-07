Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis Bond Over Mom Moments Where They 'Almost Killed' Their Kids

Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis are bonding over some stressful parenting moments.

The subject came up as the two actresses chatted for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, where the Causeway actress talked about her experience making the film, in part before the pandemic and resuming filming in its midst while expecting son Cy, born in February.

"Two years later, I'm pregnant, we go back, and we make the rest of it. It was the scariest thing in the entire world to think about making a family," the 32-year-old recalled. "What if I f--- up? What if I can't do it? And I was so scared that I would f--- it up. And it was so interesting to make a movie where I'm feeling so scared and feeling this mirrored in [my character] Lynsey."

Admitting she feels "awful" and "guilty" during "every day of being a mom," Lawrence said she often second guesses her instincts.

"I'm playing with him and I'm like, 'Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We're outside. What if he's cold? What if he's going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'"

Alexi Lubomirski for Variety

In turn, the Woman King actress recalled a time when she accidentally locked her daughter Genesis, 12, in the car when she was younger.

"Jennifer, I locked my kid in the car, and it was sweltering hot outside. I had 50 million things on my plate. My daughter was in the back. She's happy, and I'm just so stressed out going to Target," she shared.

"I love Target. I walk out of the car, shut the door, and realize I don't have my keys. I threw myself on the concrete, Jennifer. I screamed," the How To Get Away With Murder actress continued. "You would think I was in a Greek tragedy. 'My baby! Jesus!'"

Davis shared she approached two men for help, only to realize she was holding her phone the whole time.

"I grabbed their necks and said, 'My baby is in the car! My baby!' And then what do I have in my hand? My phone. So the two men whose necks I've grabbed, they said, 'Ma'am, you just have to call 911.' And I said, 'Oh, OK,' " she recalled.

Lawrence then revealed had a car-related scare herself, saying, "I drove around with mine, didn't realize he wasn't buckled into the car seat. He was just teetering around, just flying.

"Good to know that we all almost killed our kids," the Hunger Games alum shared.