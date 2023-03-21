Jennifer Hudson Says Son, 13, Shouted Her Out in Public to Get Her to Introduce Him to LeBron James

Jennifer Hudson's son is finally recognizing her fame.

The EGOT winner, 41, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, where she explained that her latest role as a talk show host is the one that's gotten son David Daniel Otunga Jr.'s attention the most.

"He watches it on TikTok. Everything comes from TikTok. I wasn't famous to him, it didn't matter what I did until I got a talk show," she said of her 13-year-old, whom she shares with ex David Otunga.

"So now he calls me Jennifer Hudson. We were at the All-Star game and he wanted to meet King James, and all I heard was 'Jennifer Hudson! Jennifer Hudson, come over here and introduce us to King James,' " she laughed.

"And I said, 'Oh Lord, here I come with these children,' because I have my son and seven of his cousins — I call it Camp David, I roll around with a whole basketball team."

Hudson noted that James "came right over" to greet the boys and thanked him for doing so, while Kimmel joked her son was "getting positive reinforcement from embarrassing you in public."

"I guess so. He knows he gets perks from it now because when they're little, they don't know what's going on. They see the superheroes, and they're cool but not mommy."

Hudson also admitted to monitoring her son's phone, saying, "I'm Mama Hud, I'm gonna check that phone."

When Kimmel asked if David knows she looks at his phone, the mom replied, "Well now he does."

During a December episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson and Blake Shelton spoke about gifts they gave each other when they were on The Voice together. The pair revealed that Shelton once gave David a goat.

Shelton explained that David asked him where he could get a goat. "It was this time of year, it was the fall season," the country singer told Hudson. "I think at some point I asked you, I said, 'I really would like to get [David] a goat for Christmas.' And so, got him a pygmy goat.'"

However, Shelton ran into trouble getting the goat to the little boy. "I wasn't gonna see y'all, so I had to, like, get an airplane to fly this freaking goat from Oklahoma to Chicago," Shelton said. "I mean, this goat had, like, a first-class ride."

"That is one of the most memorable Christmases for my kid, ever," Hudson said, adding that they named the goat Prancer.