Jennifer Hudson Says About Raising Her Teenage Son: 'He Has His Own Swag Now'

Jennifer Hudson is going through a relatable adjustment period with her teenage son David.

"Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the Respect star, 41, told PEOPLE at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday.

"Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!"

Despite this, Hudson went on to say that it's ultimately down to her to trust the process and learn to let go as a parent, giving her son the freedom to find himself.

"Like he has his own swag now, his own plans and ideas, and it's trusting my teachers," the Chicago-born singer continued. "You know, because he's older now, he's more independent and it's like, well this is what we want them to be. So feeling confident enough to let him come into his own."

Away from her family, the actress and singer also spoke about hosting The Jennifer Hudson Show, which has already landed guests such as Eddie Redmayne and Simon Cowell — with the fellow American Idol alum being her very first guest on the show.

Hudson's dream guest? Rihanna. And while the superstar hasn't yet reached out after Hudson expressed that very wish in October to ET, she "has faith" that she will.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I'm so excited for her, and I would love to shadow her when she does the Super Bowl, like with my talk show," the single mom continued to PEOPLE at N.Y.C.'s The Grill & The Pool. It was announced in September that Rihanna would be headlining the 2023 half-time show.

"Rihanna is definitely about empowering women and what we do and giving the ladies a platform," added Hudson. "So I think she would be a great support, and I'm so proud of her and so happy for her and all her success."