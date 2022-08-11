Jennifer Hudson Poses with Son David at His 13th Birthday — and He's Already as Tall as Her!

Jennifer Hudson officially has a teenager on her hands!

The EGOT-winner, 40, posted pictures from son David's 13th birthday celebration on Instagram Wednesday. The photos featured a cool cake spelling out the teen's initials and different race vehicles.

"Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!" the proud mom captioned the carousel of photos.

"I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!!" she continued. "Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!"

Guests at David's birthday party, which was held at an indoor speedway, wore matching shirts that read, "DOJ 13."

The singer shares David with ex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga. The two split in November 2017 after a decade-long relationship.

Hudson hopes to show audiences who she is as a person beyond her many talents and accolades in her upcoming daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiering Sept. 12.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" she said in a statement.

jennifer hudson/instagram

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson added. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

In June, singer and actress clinched her first Tony at the 75th annual Tony Awards, when A Strange Loop, on which she serves as a producer, won best musical. It made Hudson the 17th person to nab an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (not including those who received non-competitive award recognitions).

The actress won her first of the big four awards, an Oscar, for her role in 2007's Dreamgirls. She is a two-time Grammy winner, having received her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

The American Idol alum went on to score a Daytime Emmy last year, for the animated short Baba Yaga, which she co-produced and lent her voice to.