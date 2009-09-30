Jennifer Hudson: 'Love is What Drives Me'

Over the course of a year that brought the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, new mom Jennifer Hudson says it is the love of her late mother and love for her new son which propels her forward.

“I think she was a great example of being a mother, so when [David Daniel Jr., 7 weeks] first got home, I was like, “Everything I do will be out of love,'” the 28-year-old songstress and actress told PEOPLE Tuesday evening at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield. “That’s what drives me in the middle of the night when I’m knocked out sleeping and he wakes up.”

“I’m like ‘Oh, I can’t get up.’ But the love is what drives me. Out of love I can do everything.”

Her enthusiasm for parenthood is rivaled by that of fiancé David Otunga. “Sometimes we have to fight over the baby,” Jennifer admits. “Because first he wants him, and then I’ll want him…My son is kind of spoiled right now because no one wants to put him down.” Case in point? Jennifer was asked whether David will dress up for Halloween.

“Yes, his dad went and bought him some Halloween stuff the other night and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, you already did that. I wanted to pick it out!’ See? We have to fight over who gets the baby.”

Christmas — naturally — “is going to be ridiculous,” Jennifer promises. “I can’t wait.”

“I wish he was older so he could remember it, but this is the first one, so I have to go all out. I might get him his own personal Santa Claus, I don’t know but it’s going to be great.”

As for David’s latest and greatest accomplishments, Jennifer says that despite his young age her son already has much to brag about. “He does a lot,” she insists. “He tries a lot to turn over, he’s lifting up his own head, he tries to hold his own bottle, sometimes I swear he’s talking to me….Or at least trying to!”

“The other day he said ‘Hi!’ I swear I’m not crazy, David was there too, and he was like — he just said ‘Hi!’ I’m like I know! He just said ‘Hi!’ So he’s very aware, although he’s not yet two months…he’s very aware.”

David is also showing early signs of an inclination towards music, and Jennifer says she will often harmonize with her son’s cries to soothe him. “The other night he was having a fit screaming, and someone turns on the music and he just stops and calms down,” she explains. “And I was exactly the same way as a baby.”

As she attempts to leave the past behind and build a new future with her fiancé and son, Jennifer says that she’s savoring every happy moment with her newfound family-of-three. “I don’t take anything lightly; I value everything and every little accomplishment that I achieve,” she proclaims — and motherhood tops the list.

“My baby, that’s the best part. There are no words for it. He’s the best. It’s just amazing us discovering each other, me becoming a mom.”