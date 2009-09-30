Jennifer Hudson: 'Love is What Drives Me'
Over the course of a year that brought the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, new mom Jennifer Hudson says it is the love of her late mother and love for her new son which propels her forward.
“I think she was a great example of being a mother, so when [David Daniel Jr., 7 weeks] first got home, I was like, “Everything I do will be out of love,'” the 28-year-old songstress and actress told PEOPLE Tuesday evening at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield. “That’s what drives me in the middle of the night when I’m knocked out sleeping and he wakes up.”
Her enthusiasm for parenthood is rivaled by that of fiancé David Otunga. “Sometimes we have to fight over the baby,” Jennifer admits. “Because first he wants him, and then I’ll want him…My son is kind of spoiled right now because no one wants to put him down.” Case in point? Jennifer was asked whether David will dress up for Halloween.
Christmas — naturally — “is going to be ridiculous,” Jennifer promises. “I can’t wait.”
Click below to read about David’s lengthy list of milestones.
As for David’s latest and greatest accomplishments, Jennifer says that despite his young age her son already has much to brag about. “He does a lot,” she insists. “He tries a lot to turn over, he’s lifting up his own head, he tries to hold his own bottle, sometimes I swear he’s talking to me….Or at least trying to!”
David is also showing early signs of an inclination towards music, and Jennifer says she will often harmonize with her son’s cries to soothe him. “The other night he was having a fit screaming, and someone turns on the music and he just stops and calms down,” she explains. “And I was exactly the same way as a baby.”
As she attempts to leave the past behind and build a new future with her fiancé and son, Jennifer says that she’s savoring every happy moment with her newfound family-of-three. “I don’t take anything lightly; I value everything and every little accomplishment that I achieve,” she proclaims — and motherhood tops the list.
— Missy with reporting by Shruti Dhalwala