Jennifer Gates Reveals She's Having a Girl at Christmas-Themed Baby Shower

Pink presents were under the Christmas tree at Jennifer Gates' holiday-themed baby shower!

The 26-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband of one year, Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar, celebrated their impending arrival with an elegant celebration last week in New York City.

"Still on cloud 9 after this baby shower 💓✨Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening. Our hearts are all so full. 🙏" Jennifer wrote on Instagram, along with a beautiful carousel of photos.

She added, "Also thank you to all the creatives, and wonderful people who put together this very special event — your talents continue to amaze me!"

Mom Melinda was delighted to share the happy milestone with her eldest daughter, commenting: "It was a perfect evening. Love you! 💗"

Jennifer wore a burgundy colored dress with sheer long sleeves, while her mother donned a floral sleeveless tea-length dress as their guests looked on under the sparkling lights. A pink stuffed horse ornament hung from the Christmas tree as a nod to the expectant couple's equestrian ties.

Designer Vera Wang, who dressed Jennifer in a custom ivory colored long-sleeve A-line wedding gown last year for her Westchester County, N.Y. nuptials, sent her love in the comments.

"What an amazing love story that continues…..XXv" she wrote.

Last month, Jennifer and Nayel, 31, announced the pregnancy news in a joint post with her husband. Alongside two sweet photos posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, they wrote: "Thankful. 💚🍼"

The couple was married in October 2021 after nearly four years of dating.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar. jennifer gates / instagram

Also an accomplished equestrian and owner of Evergate Stables, Jennifer previously said the pair's love for the sport was part of what brought them together.

"Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport," she told CNN's EQ equestrian show in 2019. "He's a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible."