Jennifer Gates and Husband Nayel Nassar Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Our Healthy Little Family'

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are officially grandparents.

Jennifer Gates and her Olympic equestrian husband Nayel Nassar have welcomed their first baby, the couple confirmed in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

"Sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰," the pair captioned the post, which shows them holding their baby girl, with the focus on her tiny feet.

Jennifer, 26, didn't reveal her daughter's name or any further birth details in the post.

Commenters congratulated the couple, including Melinda, who wrote, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows.💗🥰💖."

Sister Phoebe Gates also commented a simple, "❤️❤️❤️."

The couple celebrated their baby girl in December with an elegant Christmas-themed baby shower in New York City.

"Still on cloud 9 after this baby shower 💓✨Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening. Our hearts are all so full. 🙏" Jennifer wrote on Instagram, along with a beautiful carousel of photos.

She added, "Also thank you to all the creatives, and wonderful people who put together this very special event — your talents continue to amaze me!"

Nayel Nassar Instagram

Mom Melinda was delighted to share the happy milestone with her older daughter, commenting: "It was a perfect evening. Love you! 💗"

Jennifer married Nassar in October 2021 after nearly four years of dating. The wedding was held at their farm in Westchester County, New York.

Also an accomplished equestrian and owner of Evergate Stables, Jennifer previously said the pair's love for the sport was part of what brought them together.

"Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport," she told CNN's EQ equestrian show in 2019. "He's a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible."