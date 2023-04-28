Jennifer Gates Says Best Part of 26 Was 'Healthy Pregnancy and Daughter' as She Shares New Photo

Jennifer Gates is feeling grateful for her baby girl as she celebrates another year around the sun.

On Thursday, the new mom shared a sweet new photo on Instagram with her newborn daughter as she reflected on some of the best parts of the last year as she turns 27.

"Best part of 26: a healthy pregnancy and daughter. 🙏💜 I love you so much, sweet girl. 👼," Gates wrote alongside a photo of her holding her little girl and smiling for the camera.

The birthday girl received several heartwarming tributes from her family, including her parents Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, as she turned 27 on Wednesday.

"Happy birthday, Jenn! You continue to amaze me with your intelligence, creativity, and compassion," Bill, 67, wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two smiling. "I feel incredibly lucky to be your dad, and I'm so proud of everything you've accomplished. Love you always!"

Melinda, 58, shared a precious black-and-white portrait of her holding up a young Jennifer. "Happy birthday, Jenn! It's hard to believe you're already 27," she began.

"Watching you grow into the amazing woman you are today—and become a mother to your own daughter—has been one of the greatest joys of my life," she added. Jennifer welcomed her first baby with her husband Nayel Nassar last month.

"I can't wait to see what this next year holds for you. I love you," Melinda concluded the post, with a red heart emoji and confetti emoji.

Jennifer and Nassar, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram in March. "Sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰," the pair captioned a photo of their baby girl's feet to confirm the news.