Jennifer Garner Talks 'Exciting' Once Upon a Farm Pajama Collab with Little Sleepies [Exclusive]

Jennifer Garner loves a cozy partnership for a good cause.

The Once Upon a Farm co-founder and Chief Brand Officer is excited about the children's nutrition company's recent partnership with Little Sleepies, a beloved mama-founded sleepwear & lifestyle brand, to highlight the importance of eating well and getting a good night's sleep for growing kids.

The collaboration between the two features a fresh collection of nutritious snack bundles and Little Sleepies signature cozy pajamas and accessories designed in Once Upon a Farm's vibrant fruit and veggie illustrations to inspire a lifetime of healthy eating and sleeping.

"Lucky for all of us at Once Upon a Farm, our favorite brand of cozy sleepwear, Little Sleepies, shares our belief that nutrition and sleep go together like fruits and veggies," Garner, a mom of three, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It feels good to find like-minded brands to amplify our message that healthy habits and cozy nighttimes can be fun and exciting."

The full pajama collection will include limited-edition pieces available in size preemie - 16 and adult women sizes XS - 3XL. The colorful, cozy collection also includes accessories such as Strawberry & Broccoli Sleepyhead Loveys, the Bandana Bib, and the Cloud Blanket. Prices for the Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm collection range from $12-$68.

Snack bundles from Once Upon a Farm — filled with an assortment of snacks and yummy blends in various flavors, as well as a Little Sleepies Limited Edition Pouch Cooler — cost $105 and $116.

Not only is the partnership fun for fans of both brands, but it also helps gives back. A portion of the collection proceeds will be donated to Save the Children through Once Upon a Farm's A Million Meals program which aims to provide 1 million nutritious meals to kids in food-insecure communities in America by 2024.

"They are donating a portion of the proceeds from this collaboration to Save the Children, Once Upon a Farm-favorite organization — as well as one of mine — committed to helping level the playing field for and fill the bellies of kids growing up poor in rural America," Garner notes.

For every variety pack purchased, Once Upon a Farm will donate five nutritious meals to Save the Children and for every sleepwear item purchased, Little Sleepies will donate $1, up to $10,000, to Save the Children.

Garner and her family are among the many fans of Little Sleepies' buttery soft Lunaluxe™ bamboo PJs. "Little Sleepies uses the softest fabric currently available on Planet Earth. It is just the right weight, too, not too hot, not too cold," she shares.

The bright and colorful design was also an important point to the mom, who wanted kids to enjoy the print aside from learning the message behind it.

"What's more fun than using these bright, vibrant pajamas to celebrate the farm-fresh goodness of delicious fruits and veggies? Kids have so much fun pointing to the honeybees and to all of the broccoli. It's amazing."

With her own family, which includes son Samuel, 10, and daughters Seraphina Rose, 14, and Violet Anne, 17, she's learned that parents shouldn't "get hung up on how veggies make their way into your kids."

"I always have a plate of veggies cut up on the counter when I am finishing dinner. It is gone by the time we sit down, and I can check that one off my list," the actress, 50, shares.

"Whatever you do, don't make dinnertime stressful. Offer a variety and model trying new things—even if you take a bite and don't like it—trying is the goal. If insisting that your child try something becomes a battle, ignore the entire idea and gently come back to it a few days later."

Getting kids of all ages to get the sleep they need can be tough, but Garner says "consistency is key when it comes to bedtime."

"Kids feel safest when there is a routine they can rely on, and believe me, the nights you need to cut something out of their bedtime ritual to finish more quickly? They smell that a mile away," the seasoned mom notes. "So keep your pre-bedtime routine manageable."

