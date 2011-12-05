Spotted: Jennifer Garner and Her Ballerina Babies
An expectant Jennifer Garner brings daughters Violet Anne, 6, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 2½, to ballet class on Saturday morning in Brentwood, Calif.
Tiny dancers!
The actress, 39, and husband Ben Affleck will welcome their third child this winter — “I have four months to go,” Garner said in early November.