Spotted: Jennifer Garner and Her Ballerina Babies

An expectant Jennifer Garner brings daughters Violet Anne, 6, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 2½, to ballet class on Saturday morning in Brentwood, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:52 PM
Advertisement

Tiny dancers!

An expectant Jennifer Garner brings daughters Violet Anne, 6, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 2½, to ballet class on Saturday morning in Brentwood, Calif.

The actress, 39, and husband Ben Affleck will welcome their third child this winter — “I have four months to go,” Garner said in early November.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner: Rachel Zoe Won’t Let Me Wear Maternity

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com