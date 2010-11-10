Spotted: Jennifer Garner's Piggyback Pal

Violet Anne Affleck was all smiles while getting a lift home from a playdate on Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:29 PM
Thanks for the ride, Mom!

With the piggyback ride over, the 4-year-old rewarded Jennifer Garner with a smooch!

The actress, 38, and husband Ben Affleck are also parents to younger daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 22 months.

