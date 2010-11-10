Spotted: Jennifer Garner's Piggyback Pal
Violet Anne Affleck was all smiles while getting a lift home from a playdate on Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
Thanks for the ride, Mom!
With the piggyback ride over, the 4-year-old rewarded Jennifer Garner with a smooch!
The actress, 38, and husband Ben Affleck are also parents to younger daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 22 months.
