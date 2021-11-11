Jennifer Garner tells PEOPLE the one Neutrogena product she keeps in every bathroom for her and her three kids

Jennifer Garner Teaches Her Son the Importance of Skincare — Even If He's 'Never Heard of a Pimple'

Jennifer Garner is making sure her kids understand how to maintain a healthy skincare routine.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with Neutrogena, the 49-year-old actress discussed the one skincare product that she loves for her three kids (and herself!) as well as how she teaches them about the importance of washing their faces.

Garner, who shares daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, plus son Sam, 9, with ex Ben Affleck, said the "absolute must-do" that she "can't live without" is the brand's Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser.

"It's in every bathroom for me and for my kids," she said. "I will stand next to my son because I monitor his toothbrushing. And when he is done... I will cup water in my hands and give him water. And then while I'm doing that, I get his face and I get some daily cleanser because you have to wash your face before bed. You have to get into that habit."

The mom of three added, "I don't care if he's 9 and he's never heard of a pimple. I don't care, you have to do it."

Garner, who has been a Neutrogena brand ambassador since 2007, has previously said she is adamant about teaching her kids good skin habits.

"People say to me, 'My gosh, I have the hardest time, my kid does not want to put on sunscreen.' But you just can't let that be an option," she told PEOPLE back in May.

The Yes Day star said that in her household, you can't step outside until your skin is protected — and the key to that is variety. "There's every kind of delivery system that you could possibly want now. So, they get to pick if they want a lotion, a spray, a stick," she said.