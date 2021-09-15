The actress tells PEOPLE she's "nervous and hopeful and grateful" as her three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Sam, 9, head back to school

Jennifer Garner Reveals the Reason Why She's 'So Excited' to Have a Child in High School

Jennifer Garner is happy to have her kids back in the classroom.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 49-year-old actress talks about her three children heading back to school, sharing that she feels "all the things" as her kids leave the house and return to the classroom.

"I'm just so happy for them," she says. "And I'm nervous and hopeful and grateful. All the things. I feel all of it."

The Yes Day star, who shares daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, plus son Sam, 9, with ex Ben Affleck, is especially excited for her eldest child to enter high school.

"I love back to school. I'm ready for it," she shares. "I love high school football games. I loved any high school game. I'm so excited to have a high schooler and to get to go."

The actress also shares how her kids prepare each night for school, admitting that they're "more organized than I am, honestly."

"We're big on having everything packed the night before," she says. "Clothes are laid out. The backpack's by the door. Backpacks with computers, there's a charging station by the door. Backpacks, computers, everything's already in there and charged for the bigger kids."

"Phones are already in their charger so that I know they aren't going to their rooms at night," she continues. "And yeah, just tons of alarms go off just in time to think about going to the bus."

Garner is also a big proponent of introducing her kids to healthy eating, something she learned growing up with a family farm.

The actress says she would visit the century-old farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, "every year" and it's even where she went on her first tractor ride.

"I really grew up going there. They had a cow when I was little named after me, which I was so proud of," she shares. "That's the cow named Jennifer."

Garner, who co-founded the plant-based kid nutrition company Once Upon a Farm, is still a fan of farm life, telling PEOPLE, "I love the overalls. I love my red boots, and I love my tractor."

"My mom did a really good job of always connecting our food back to the earth when I was little. We always went to farmer's markets. We always had a garden, no matter what," she says.

"Any time I'm in doubt, I just copy my mom," adds Garner of getting her kids to eat healthily. "We just try to eat as much straight from the ground as we can."

On Tuesday, it was announced that with every purchase of Once Upon a Farm's second limited-edition, give-back blend, Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie, $0.25 will be donated to Save the Children, up to $50,000.

Once Upon a Farm also launched its "A Million Meals" initiative with Save the Children to help provide 1 million meals to kids in need by 2024.

Garner, who serves as a trustee and ambassador for Save the Children, tells PEOPLE she is "so excited" to discuss the charitable program.

"Once Upon a Farm is small, but we wanted to really show that we are serious about making this impact and A Million [Meals] is a daunting, audacious goal, but why not? So that's what we're going with," the star says.