Jennifer Garner Is Brightening Everyone's Monday with a Hilarious Note from Her Son

Even Jennifer Garner can’t resist the giggles at a good fart joke.

On Monday, the Love, Simon star shared a photo of a sticky-note message written by her youngest child, 6-year-old son Samuel Garner, that unmistakably read, “I Love Farts.”

“In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy,” Garner, 46, captioned the hilarious image. “#proudmom #ilovefarts #boymom”

