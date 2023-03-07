Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Appearance with Son Samuel, 10, as They Enjoy NBA Game Courtside

Jennifer Garner and her son are getting in on the fun.

The actress and her youngest child, son Samuel, enjoyed sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena as the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors faced off on Sunday.

The Yes Day star, 50, wore a sweater, black jeans and black boots, while 10-year-old son Samuel showed his devotion to the Warriors by wearing a blue Stephen Curry t-shirt, jeans and mismatched sneakers.

Last month, Samuel enjoyed the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, with dad Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Affleck, 50, and his son introduced the teams before the game and later snapped a sweet photo with Shaquille O'Neal while hanging out courtside.

Affleck will star as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the upcoming film Air, which chronicles the brand's pursuit of partnering with NBA legend Michael Jordan in 1984.

Affleck serves as director on the film, which co-stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans. At the NBA event, Tucker and Affleck introduced a clip from the movie.

Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Nathan Howard/Getty

Along with Samuel, Affleck and Garner are parents to Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17.

The 13 Going On 30 actress and her oldest child celebrated Violet's 17th birthday in December by attending the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

For the occasion, Garner opted for a floor-length, black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin accents on the sleeve. She paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a black clutch.

Violet's look featured a thin-strapped Carolina Herrera dress with heart imprints, pairing the outfit with a black clutch and red, pointed-toe heels.