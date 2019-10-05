Jennifer Garner's 7-Year-Old Son Samuel Hilariously Labels Her Spices as 'Rosefart' and 'Meatbutt'

Jennifer Garner‘s son is really spicing up the kitchen!

When the actress tasked her youngest son, Samuel, 7½, with creating labels for her spices in the kitchen, he couldn’t help but come up with some hilarious names.

The 13 Going On 30 star, 47, showed off her son’s sense of humor and the newly labeled spice containers on Instagram Saturday.

“Mom: Will you please make labels for my spices? 7 year old boy: Yup,” she captioned the silly photo, adding a face-palm emoji.

Instead of the real names for the spices, Samuel came up with the titles, “Pizza the right way, Rosefart, Meatbutt, Parspee” and “Sage The Children,” however he left “Thyme” to its original name.

While most of Samuel’s labels used bathroom humor, “Sage the Children” was actually playing on the words, Save the Children, a charity which Garner has been involved with.

Also in her caption, the mom of three included the names for the actual spices: pizza, thyme, rosemary, meatball mix, parsley, sage.

Garner also poked fun at herself in the caption, creating the hashtag, “That’s what I get for wanting funny kids” as well as “By the way drying your spices is fun.”

Garner previously revealed she is taking a more laid-back approach to motherhood.

“I can’t really complain about my kids,” the actress said on stage during a panel at INBOUND in September. “They’re pretty awesome. They humor me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom.”

Garner, who was interviewed by Katie Couric alongside her Once Upon a Farm co-founder John Foraker, talked about how her mom was one of the largest influences in her becoming involved with the company. (Garner said she grew up with a mother who made everything from scratch.)

And while she didn’t appreciate it much at the time (“We’d say, ‘Please can we have a Little Debbie snack cake?’ I would have killed for a Pop-Tart!”), the Peppermint actress has found that now, it’s her own children — Samuel, Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13 — who are the best guinea pigs for her business.

“I have one who’s quite a foodie,” Garner said of daughter Violet, whom she recruited to test a smoothie. “She’s like, ‘This is kind of “banana forward” for me.’ I was like, ‘Who are you?’”