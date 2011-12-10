Spotted: Jennifer Garner and Seraphina - Spreading Cheer
Glowing mom-to-be Jennifer Garner enjoys a jolly stroll with daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 2½, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.
Fun and festive!
The actress, 39, and husband Ben Affleck — also parents to elder daughter Violet Anne, 6 — will welcome their third child this winter.
