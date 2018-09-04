Jennifer Garner Says She's 'Terrified' of Her Kids Using Social Media: 'So Much Pressure'

Celebrity kids today can build entire careers through Instagram and Twitter, but that’s the last thing that Jennifer Garner wants for her two daughters and son.

The actress, 46, told Fox News in an interview published Tuesday that the idea of her children — Samuel Garner, 6½, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9½, and Violet Anne, 12 — having social media scares her.

“My kids don’t have any social media yet, and I am terrified,” she said. “I think it puts so, so much pressure on kids at an age when they’re really vulnerable anyway.”

She also asked fellow parents for advice about protecting kids from the dangers of life online. “You know, if anyone has any clues, let me know,” she said, adding, “I am probably overprotective.”

The Peppermint star shares her three kids with ex Ben Affleck. She and the Justice League actor, 46, married in 2005, announced their separation 10 years later and filed for divorce in April 2017.

The former couple was seen together recently when Garner drove Affleck to a Malibu treatment center.

A source close to Garner recently told PEOPLE that when it comes to talking to her children about their father’s addiction issues, “There are no secrets, and Jen is great at explaining what’s going on in ­age-appropriate ways.”

Affleck has said in the past that he wants to be healthy and present for his children. In March 2017, he revealed on Facebook that he had once again completed treatment.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” he wrote. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it.”