Jennifer Garner Reveals 2 of Her Kids Are Vaccinated as They Return to School: 'We Are Back'

Jennifer Garner is getting into the back-to-school spirit.

On Wednesday, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 49, gave followers an update on Instagram about her three kids returning to school, revealing that two of her children, daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, are vaccinated as they go back to the classroom. Garner is also mom to 9-year-old son Sam.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today's the real deal for my family — we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and — as far as I can tell — smiling under the 3-ply," Garner writes alongside a smiling selfie.

"Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff — for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids' and parents') — big and loud, quiet and deep," she continues. "Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what."

"And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands," she concludes the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Garner, who shares her three children with ex Ben Affleck, has previously spoken out about the importance of vaccinations, even encouraging the vaccine alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Charleston, West Virginia, back in May.

The pair visited an area high school and vaccination site where they spoke about getting more people vaccinated.

At the school, Garner said she was looking forward to having her own kids vaccinated and told other moms to hang in there.

"The most important thing we can do is get this virus behind us," Garner said at the time. "And in order to do that, we have to get anyone with vaccine hesitancy into these chairs."