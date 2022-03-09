Jennifer Garner Recalls Embarrassing 'Mom Fail' After Replying All to Her Kids' Coach

Jennifer Garner is recounting her hilariously relatable "mom fail."

During an appearance on The Late Late Show Tuesday alongside Greg Kinnear, the 49-year-old actress detailed her "true confession" about accidentally hitting reply all when responding to her kids' coach — noting that Kinnear was one of many on the receiving end of the email.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So, we have kids who do the same activity and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid and saying, 'Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,' " she recalled. "'So, what does that mean for tomorrow morning because we have something planned? What does that mean typically?' And I was being funny, I thought I was being funny."

"Turns out it was the one time in my life I replied all," Garner added. "I replied to everyone on the team, to every parent, including you and Helen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Garner Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

The 13 Going on 30 star then asked Kinnear, 58, if he remembered her embarrassing moment and he responded, "I do remember this. I remember thinking, 'Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic.' Sweet enough, but I had no idea."

The Oscar-nominated actor added that he's also hit reply all on an email in the past, but "not as bad" as Garner's story. The actress also asked if the email came off as "cute and funny," but Kinnear responded with a laugh, saying, "No, no, no."

Garner is mom to three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Back in September, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about her excitement as her children went back to school.

"I'm just so happy for them. And I'm nervous and hopeful and grateful. All the things. I feel all of it," she said, noting her added excitement for a child in high school.

"I love back to school. I'm ready for it," the Yes Day star added at the time. "I love high school football games. I loved any high school game. I'm so excited to have a high schooler and to get to go."

Garner also shared how her kids prepare each night for school, admitting that they're "more organized than I am, honestly."

"We're big on having everything packed the night before," she said. "Clothes are laid out. The backpack's by the door. Backpacks with computers, there's a charging station by the door. Backpacks, computers, everything's already in there and charged for the bigger kids."