Jennifer Garner Reacts to Commenter Who Asked If She's Pregnant: 'We Can Lay That Pupper to Rest'

Jennifer Garner playfully responded to a social media user who asked whether she is pregnant this week.

On Thursday, the Peppermint actress, 48, shared a video on Instagram from her family's farm in Oklahoma, introducing her followers to several of the farm's cows (and their adorable names). Garner smiled in a pair of denim overalls and red rain boots as she enjoyed what she called her "happy place."

In the comment section, one Instagram user asked the mom of three whether she is currently pregnant, to which the actress responded that she is not, "and never will be" again.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest," replied Garner, as captured by the Comments By Celebs account. "Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story 😂🍕🌮🍩🍫🍷"

In her Instagram post, Garner seemed happy as she soaked up her time on the farm. The star has a Once Upon a Farm line made with produce from her family’s farm in Locust Grove, where her mom Patricia grew up.

Now, her uncle and aunt Robert and Janet English live there, growing the organic Koginut squash and other crops from Row 7 Seeds on the previously dormant farm.

"My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place," she wrote. "I can’t help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year’s sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm’s delicious goodness for your kids."

In the clip, Garner also introduced their herd of cows — aka their "lawnmowers": Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe and Mayapple.

Applauding the Love, Simon actress' farmer style, a few of Garner's famous friends wrote sweet messages in the comment section, including Natalie Portman, who wrote, "So gorgeous!" Reese Witherspoon added, "You, in those overalls, made my day," while the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, commented, "Pignut is my new favorite name. 😂❤️ So cute."