BumpWatch: Jennifer Garner - Pick-Up Artist
Beaming mom-to-be Jennifer Garner multitasks while giving daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 3, a lift in Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday.
Expecting her third child with husband Ben Affleck this winter — elder daughter Violet Anne is 6 — the actress has been craving junk food.
“My kids had never seen Doritos before. They would say, ‘Mom, where did you get that orange chip? I really want that,'” Garner, 39, tells InStyle.
