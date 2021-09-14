The actress talks to PEOPLE about Once Upon a Farm's latest give-back blend, as well as the company's new initiative "A Million Meals," in partnership with Save the Children

Jennifer Garner Says She's 'So Excited' for Once Upon a Farm's Latest Charitable Product Line

Jennifer Garner is continuing her work to give back to children in need.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actress, 49, expresses her excitement for her nutrition company Once Upon a Farm's latest charitable effort in partnership with the non-profit Save the Children, for which Garner serves as a trustee and ambassador.

On Tuesday, it was announced that with every purchase of Once Upon a Farm's second limited-edition, give-back blend, Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie, $0.25 will be donated to Save the Children, up to $50,000.

Garner says the "delicious" no-sugar blend was inspired by her own cooking experiences, as her family "always cooked with pumpkin growing up because canned pumpkin is inexpensive."

"It's the most gorgeous, full-circle thing for me because the whole reason that I started working for Save the Children is because my mom grew up really poor on this farm in Oklahoma," she says.

The new blend is part of a growing Once Upon a Farm and Save the Children product line, according to a press release. A third charitable blend is set to debut next year.

Once Upon a Farm also announced its "A Million Meals" initiative with Save the Children to help provide 1 million meals to kids in need by 2024.

"I loved the idea of being part of a business that could have a meaningful impact on Save the Children's work because I've worked there forever," Garner says of the initiative. "So Once Upon a Farm came up, and in the very first meeting I said, 'If you really want to connect my heart and soul, connect Once Upon a Farm to Save the Children.' "

"Once Upon a Farm is small, but we wanted to really show that we are serious about making this impact and A Million [Meals] is a daunting, audacious goal, but why not? So that's what we're going with," says the 13 Going on 30 star, adding that she is "so excited" to discuss the charitable program.

Jennifer Garner attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 Jennifer Garner | Credit: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty

According to a press release, "Once Upon a Farm's Million Meals pledge will consist of financial investments, product donations, company-wide volunteer opportunities and other programming that support Save the Children's early education and food programs delivering nutritious meals to kids in need."