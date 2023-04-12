Jennifer Garner on Why Her Children Aren't Allowed on Social Media: 'My Eldest Is Grateful'

The Yes Day actress shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14, along with son Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck

By
Published on April 12, 2023 12:41 AM
Jennifer Garner at NBC Studios on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about why her children aren't on social media.

The 50-year-old actress served as a guest on Tuesday's installment of Today and told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she challenged her teenagers to show her how social media can be beneficial.

"I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation,'" said Garner, who shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14, along with son Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

She added that she also told her three children to "Find scientific evidence that matches what I have, that says that it's not good for teenagers. Then we'll chat."

As for how they're coping without social media, Garner said, "My eldest is grateful."

The Yes Day star added that only time will tell if she has a change of heart with her two younger children.

"We'll see. I mean, it's a long haul," she shared. "I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there."

RELALTED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Appearance with Son Samuel, 10, as They Enjoy NBA Game Courtside

Garner has not been shy when it comes to this particular stance.

In 2019, she shared why a then-13-year-old Violet was not allowed to join Instagram.

"Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure," Garner told Katie Couric on on an episode of Next Question with Katie Couric. "My daughter's at an all-girl school, and it's such a huge problem."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram, and I can see why because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do," she continued at the time. "How often is that in parenting?"

"I just say, 'When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation,'" Garner added. "'But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don't see it.'"

Though Garner, who has quickly become one of the Queens of Instagram, admitted that engaging in social media "makes you feel more connected," she revealed that she joined the platform begrudgingly and has continued to do things in her own style.

"I joined Instagram because of Once Upon a Farm," she said, referencing her organic baby food company. "It was very much part of the deal and I did it kicking and screaming, but thats how much I wanted to be involved with this company. And when I did it, there's all these companies in L.A. who will come in and do your social media for you, and I just said I can't do that."

"I have to be able to do this my way," she added. "I went out there and did what felt right for me."

Related Articles
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Jokes About 'Loudly Complaining' at His Kid's Sports Games [Exclusive]
Jennifer Garner Talks 'Fun and Exciting' Once Upon a Farm Pajama Collection with Little Sleepies
Jennifer Garner Talks 'Exciting' Once Upon a Farm Pajama Collab with Little Sleepies [Exclusive]
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Says She's Going to Spend 51st Birthday Planting Trees with Friends
Ben Affleck The Hollywood Reporter Magazine Cover March 2023
Ben Affleck Says He Considers Time with His Kids When Picking Jobs: 'These Years Are Too Important'
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back
Jennifer Garner and Son Samuel, 10, Step Out to Enjoy Lakers Game Courtside
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Appearance with Son Samuel, 10, as They Enjoy NBA Game Courtside
Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Ben Affleck Thinks His Family Is 'Charmed' by His Love for Dunkin': 'It's What I Tell Myself'
Matthew McConaughey celebs with teens
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
jennifer-garner6
Jennifer Garner and John Miller's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Garner workout
Jennifer Garner Shares Tough Workout Video and Teases Her Kids It Will 'Haunt Them When They're 50'
Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Ben Affleck attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ben Affleck and Son Samuel, 10, Pose Courtside with Shaquille O'Neal at NBA All-Star Game: Photo
john miller; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and John Miller Have a 'Special' Bond: 'She Has a Lot of Fun with Him' (Source)
Ben Affleck John Miller
Ben Affleck Laughs While Chatting with Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised By Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching 'Selena' for First Time