Jennifer Garner on Why Her Children Aren't Allowed on Social Media: 'My Eldest Is Grateful'

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about why her children aren't on social media.

The 50-year-old actress served as a guest on Tuesday's installment of Today and told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she challenged her teenagers to show her how social media can be beneficial.

"I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation,'" said Garner, who shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14, along with son Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

She added that she also told her three children to "Find scientific evidence that matches what I have, that says that it's not good for teenagers. Then we'll chat."

As for how they're coping without social media, Garner said, "My eldest is grateful."

The Yes Day star added that only time will tell if she has a change of heart with her two younger children.

"We'll see. I mean, it's a long haul," she shared. "I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there."

Garner has not been shy when it comes to this particular stance.

In 2019, she shared why a then-13-year-old Violet was not allowed to join Instagram.

"Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure," Garner told Katie Couric on on an episode of Next Question with Katie Couric. "My daughter's at an all-girl school, and it's such a huge problem."

"She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram, and I can see why because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do," she continued at the time. "How often is that in parenting?"

"I just say, 'When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation,'" Garner added. "'But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don't see it.'"

Though Garner, who has quickly become one of the Queens of Instagram, admitted that engaging in social media "makes you feel more connected," she revealed that she joined the platform begrudgingly and has continued to do things in her own style.

"I joined Instagram because of Once Upon a Farm," she said, referencing her organic baby food company. "It was very much part of the deal and I did it kicking and screaming, but thats how much I wanted to be involved with this company. And when I did it, there's all these companies in L.A. who will come in and do your social media for you, and I just said I can't do that."

"I have to be able to do this my way," she added. "I went out there and did what felt right for me."